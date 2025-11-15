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  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.
  • Open your ears. Hit your stride.

New

6000 seriesOpen-ear true wireless sports headphones

TAA6709DG/97

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Open your ears. Hit your stride.

Go for it with the true wireless open-ear earbuds that always fit perfectly! A soft, comfy hook keeps these earbuds in place no matter how you love to move—and the open-ear design means you’ll hear your surroundings as well as your music.

See all benefits

Open your ears. Hit your stride.

  • Open-ear true wireless fit

  • Air conduction

  • IP55 dust/water protection

  • Up to 28 hours play time

Open-ear true wireless fit. Hear the world, feel the beat

Open-ear true wireless fit. Hear the world, feel the beat

The open-ear design of these earbuds means there's no need to play around with different-sized ear tips. Instead, comfortable ear hooks loop around your ears, and a rubberised anchor at the end of each hook gently grips under the back of your ear for extra security and a fit that won't fail.

Air conduction. Nothing in your ear canal except music

Air conduction. Nothing in your ear canal except music

Music, audiobooks, podcasts, workout playlist—you'll enjoy good sound with decent bass whatever you're listening to! Each earbud sits securely on the curve of your outer ear and precision drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear your surroundings while you listen.

Get out there. IP55 dust and water resistant

Get out there. IP55 dust and water resistant

Walk in the woods. Run in the rain. An IP55 rating means these open-ear buds don't mind sweat, moisture, or dust—so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you're getting your move on outside, a running light keeps you visible.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

15/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect solution for secure earbuds without pain.

These have been the solution I've been looking for! In ear earbuds hurt too much and I've found the one resting in your lobes too easy to fall out. The solution, open ear headphones with ear clips. Very secure! All I want is to listen to my music without constantly pushing a bud back. The sound quality is perfect for me,nice rounded sound, I'm not and audio geeks I just want an easy solution to listen to my music. Being able to hear outside noises is good for me as I want to be aware of my surroundings. Lastly the running light are a bonus when walking the dog on dark nights, I feel more visible. Couldn't be happier with these if I two pairs.

This review was made for 6000 series TAA6709BK Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-15

This review was made for 6000 series TAA6709BK Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-15

09/01/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

sports headphones

[Employee of philipsglobal] I’ve been using these sports headphones for my workout, and they’ve been amazing. They fit securely and stay in place even during intense runs and gym sessions. The sound quality is clear with strong bass, which really helps keep me motivated.

This review was made for 6000 series TAA6709DG Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-08

This review was made for 6000 series TAA6709DG Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-08

27/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buyer be warned. Full of bugs

I needed a set of headphones for exercise. They didn't have to have the most amazing sound, but I wanted a good reliable brand. Out of the box they seemed to be good. Not a fan of having to download an app but whatever. 3 weeks after I bought them, (used about 20 times) I noticed that the left ear peice wasn't working. The app told me that it wasn't changed. I put it back i n the case. Still not charging. I cleaned the contacts. Still not working. After doing abit of research, google told me to hold the button on the case. Then it magically worked again. I thought that was it. Turns out every time I need to use them, this is what I will have to do. Now a new problem. When I pack them in the case they dont auto disconnect. So if im playing a video on my phone, I need to manually disconnect them from Bluetooth.

Pros

They where a good price

Cons

Too many bugs. Not user friendly.

This review was made for 6000 series TAA6709BK Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-11-27

This review was made for 6000 series TAA6709BK Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-11-27

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