I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.