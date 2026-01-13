2 year warranty
SPA6500BK/00
Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
Short on space? This versatile all-in-one stand and docking station elevates your monitor, desktop PC, or laptop to the perfect height. The built-in speakers enhance the sound of games or work calls—and the lightshow brings the atmosphere.
All-in-one monitor stand
Built-in speakers
RGB LED strip lights
Integrated docking station
Integrated speakers bring you surprisingly powerful, well-balanced audio, letting you enhance the sound of games or work calls without cluttering your desk. You’ll hear more of the environment when you’re gaming—and work calls will come through loud and clear.
Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream music from your phone or tablet straight to this monitor stand’s speakers. If your computer’s on, you can also plug a USB drive into one of the stand’s USB-A slots and play music that way.
The sturdy construction is more than capable of supporting a standard monitor. When space is more limited, you’ll appreciate the ability to store full-sized keyboards or a laptop, plus your phone and tablet, underneath the stand.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
13/01/2026
New Zealand
Great speaker. Bad rgbs
The speaker itself is great, not the best for music but for gaming it's awesome. The RGBs are terrible though. The online images make it seem like you can have a static colour; you can't. 2/5 settings just fade through all the colours and the other 3 settings try to bounce and flicker with any sound that's playing, no matter how quiet. Even just sounds from running in a game, the speaker looks like I'm trying to have a rave.
Pros
Speakers good, I like the usb hub on the side and the volume dial
Cons
The RGBs ruin it, I ended up buying my own and sticking them underneath so I can pick a static colour
This review was made for SPA6500BK Multimedia Speaker
Date of Use 2025-12-12
This review was made for SPA6500BK Multimedia Speaker
Date of Use 2025-12-12
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