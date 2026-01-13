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  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.

Multimedia Speaker

SPA6500BK/00

3

| (1) Review

Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.

Short on space? This versatile all-in-one stand and docking station elevates your monitor, desktop PC, or laptop to the perfect height. The built-in speakers enhance the sound of games or work calls—and the lightshow brings the atmosphere.

See all benefits

Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.

  • All-in-one monitor stand

  • Built-in speakers

  • RGB LED strip lights

  • Integrated docking station

Space saving built-in speakers. 10 W (RMS)

Integrated speakers bring you surprisingly powerful, well-balanced audio, letting you enhance the sound of games or work calls without cluttering your desk. You’ll hear more of the environment when you’re gaming—and work calls will come through loud and clear.

Plays music too! Bluetooth® connectivity and USB hub

Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream music from your phone or tablet straight to this monitor stand’s speakers. If your computer’s on, you can also plug a USB drive into one of the stand’s USB-A slots and play music that way.

Sturdy desktop organizer, supports up to 15 kg

The sturdy construction is more than capable of supporting a standard monitor. When space is more limited, you’ll appreciate the ability to store full-sized keyboards or a laptop, plus your phone and tablet, underneath the stand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

13/01/2026

New Zealand

New Zealand

Great speaker. Bad rgbs

The speaker itself is great, not the best for music but for gaming it's awesome. The RGBs are terrible though. The online images make it seem like you can have a static colour; you can't. 2/5 settings just fade through all the colours and the other 3 settings try to bounce and flicker with any sound that's playing, no matter how quiet. Even just sounds from running in a game, the speaker looks like I'm trying to have a rave.

Pros

Speakers good, I like the usb hub on the side and the volume dial

Cons

The RGBs ruin it, I ended up buying my own and sticking them underneath so I can pick a static colour

This review was made for SPA6500BK Multimedia Speaker

Date of Use 2025-12-12

This review was made for SPA6500BK Multimedia Speaker

Date of Use 2025-12-12

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