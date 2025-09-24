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2 year warranty

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Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Discontinued

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Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9863/16

Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 77.2 kB
  • 1 November 2023

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