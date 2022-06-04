2 year warranty
Discontinued
Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired.
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
High-control suspension system
Top-spin digital motor
Superb SkinGlide coating
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.
4.5
of 5
1378
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
AliMN
04/06/2022
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Excellent produ
Easy ad smooth shaving experience even on few days beard
Pros
Smooth shaver, great battery
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Date of Use 2021-05-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Date of Use 2021-05-03
LovesCats
26/12/2021
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Excellent shaver
Fantastic shaving experience, although it took a few weeks for my skin to get used to it and I did have a few shaver rashes and burns, but now it's great, once I got used to it
Pros
Vero good and close shave
Cons
Got a few rashes initially, but now, and including a shaving gel, the shave is superb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Date of Use 2021-11-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Date of Use 2021-11-26
Batman^v^
06/12/2021
New Zealand
Verified buyer
This one does the trick
The model before this seems to get caught in the skin in my neck and the head pops off...this one is a beaut and does all the work well
Pros
Works in wet or dry
Cons
worried about overcharging- not sure if that's possible
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9860/13 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Date of Use 2021-06-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9860/13 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Date of Use 2021-06-05
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025
756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany