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Discontinued

Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9863/16

4.5

| (1378) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Technology

Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades

  • High-control suspension system

  • Top-spin digital motor

  • Superb SkinGlide coating

Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

The perfect blade position for maximum precision

The perfect blade position for maximum precision

To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

High-speed shaving efficiency

High-speed shaving efficiency

Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

1378

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

04/06/2022

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Excellent produ

Easy ad smooth shaving experience even on few days beard

Pros

Smooth shaver, great battery

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Date of Use 2021-05-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Date of Use 2021-05-03

26/12/2021

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Excellent shaver

Fantastic shaving experience, although it took a few weeks for my skin to get used to it and I did have a few shaver rashes and burns, but now it's great, once I got used to it

Pros

Vero good and close shave

Cons

Got a few rashes initially, but now, and including a shaving gel, the shave is superb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Date of Use 2021-11-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9863/16 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Date of Use 2021-11-26

06/12/2021

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

This one does the trick

The model before this seems to get caught in the skin in my neck and the head pops off...this one is a beaut and does all the work well

Pros

Works in wet or dry

Cons

worried about overcharging- not sure if that's possible

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9860/13 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Date of Use 2021-06-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9860/13 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Date of Use 2021-06-05

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 

  1. 756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany