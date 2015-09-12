2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3060PP/00
Clear and powerful bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise
Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Domiboggy
12/09/2015
United Kingdom
Amazing!!
This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
dj67
18/01/2018
United Kingdom
Good Headphones
Very comfortable to wear, folds away neatly, looks nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Wally
21/10/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Lighweight with punchy sound
Being light this is an easy set to wear for extended periods. Philips have got the ear cup design just right with soft pads that don't put pressure on the ears. Overall sound is pleasant with good definition.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BL Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BL Headphones