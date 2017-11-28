2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHD8850/79
High-res home cinema sound
Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Philips SHD8850's 40mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.
High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices - so you can get more out of your home entertainment.
Breathable velour ear cushions dissipate pressure and heat, ensuring extensive comfort for long wearing sessions.
2.7
of 5
12
Reviews
Lesley40
28/11/2017
Australia
Sound brilliant, easy to use, comfortable to wear.
The headphones were simple to connect to the TV and I find them very comfortable. Great for not disturbing everyone else in the house.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones
Quiet
14/08/2021
US
Product has awesome features
Wonderful sound and quietness for the wife to read her book. Ordered another one for the camper.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-14
Amigo 5
07/04/2023
Australia
the product is good, but you can't by the battery'
my batterys don't get charged and I can't by the original batterys
Cons
you can't buy the battery for the headphone
This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-07
This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-07