Unfortunately these headphones have been returned to HN after only 24hrs. In our cinema room the base has a very bright white light which is annoying. When headphone is charging this light becomes a very bright green flashing light. These can be overcome by placing a bit of black tape on the light. Worst part is that; The headphone switches on automatically when the band across the top stretches to a certain point. In my case and even more my partners case, it means that the headphone needs to be pushed lower than where I would like it to sit on my head and is pushing down on the top of my ears. There is no adjustment for this. This means that every time I move my head it cuts in and out. Therefore my focus became totally on trying not to disturb the headphone and forget about the actual enjoyment of good clear audio.