2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF683/07
Baby's first step to using a cup
Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips Avent bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout
9oz
Variable Flow Nipple
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums
Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout
1.0
of 5
1
Review
joopoo
10/11/2013
US
Not compatible with the natural range
We bought this bottle to use the handle on the avent natural bottle range. The literature says that it is compatible with all avent bottles - it is NOT. The only way we can switch from the natural range to the cups is to change all our bottles from the natural to the regular range so that the flanges fit. We would need to rebuy all the bottles as the flanges are not sold separately. Very unhappy
This review was made for SCF683/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit
This review was made for SCF683/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.