I never intended to exclusively pump, but after 3 weeks of a sleeping baby at breast, I transitioned to exclusive pumping to save my sanity. I hated, hated, hated the hospital pump. It felt like it was going to suck my nipples right off! I must be extremely sensitive, because I never got beyond the second level with the Medela hospital pump, and I used it for the full week that my baby was at the NICU. I loved how gentle this pump was. I actually could extract more milk with this pump just because I could last longer. And there is a lot of garble out there about your supply deminishing if you only pump, but that is simply not the case. My baby was fed breast milk until a year of age when I transitioned him to toddler formula at my choice. The pump is very quiet and has a very soothing swishlike hum that never woke the baby,even when he was right next to me. I could not use the comfort shells due to my larger bust, but I did find that you can insert larger cones into the Avent product and it seals tight with no leaks. The parts are easy to clean and durable. The valves lasted indefinitely for me and the diaphrams lasted about 45 days, pumping between 5-9 times a day. I thought I would quit early if the pump died, but it never did. That sucker is still as strong as the day I bought it. The travel case is wonderful and the storage bags and icepacks keep the milk cold well over 4 hours. I would highly recommend this to any mother.