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Philips AventLarge massage cushion

SCF167/01

Right size, maximum comfort

This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast pump with wider funnel

Right size, maximum comfort

  • Fits all comfort breast pump

Wider funnel for comfortable fit

Wider funnel for comfortable fit

You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.

Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.

Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 