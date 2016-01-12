2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4022/15
Perfect 3-day beard trimmer
This Philips stubble beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect 3-day beard.
0.5mm precision settings
Diamond-like carbon blades
60mins cordless use/1h charge
Simply select and lock in the length setting you want: from a stubble of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 0.5mm long
Battery light glows green when the battery is full, and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.
3.9
of 5
71
Reviews
beanyuk
12/01/2016
United Kingdom
I bought this by chance for movember...never looked back
I've had this beard trimmer for a couple of years now and it's an indispensable piece of kit for the discerning gent. The trimmer is very solid and feels weighty but not overly much in your hand. Adjustment is very simple. Nothing to really go wrong and no pointless "touch" electronic gimmicks like my old trimmer from another competitor brand. The battery lasts ages. Really ages. I charge this trimmer and I think it gets plugged in again after a couple of months. Unless you shave daily, you will have at least 6-8 weeks worth of charge. It's quiet which is nice in the morning. It means I can continue listening to my radio without a buzzing in the background. And this trimmer isn't just for beards. This trimmer can be used anywhere and everywhere all over your body for the ultimate trim. Cleaning is incredibly easy. Since the unit is waterproof, you just rinse it under the tap. Any stubborn hairs under the blades are easily removed with an old toothbrush and the trimmer can then be left to drip-dry. The only downside to this trimmer is the flimsiness of the guard. I fear one day it may break and it does flex when you apply too much pressure.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Hamfan
09/02/2012
United Kingdom
Pro stubble
Excellant, no head to change, note the .5 is close.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
pleased
08/02/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent quality trimmer.
This trimmer is a very capable and well made product. It cuts with ease and is very comfortable to use and has some very useful features like the zoom wheel and the flip top cutting head. I highly recommend this product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer