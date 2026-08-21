2 year warranty
Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
Shape. Shave. Simple. Create your look with less passes and more comfort*. The 360 blade flexes to stay close on every curve and is designed to shave any length of hair on your face. OneBlade to do it all.
OneBlade's dual protection system
3 x 360 Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.
Jawline, chin, neck, chest - not every area is flat, and OneBlade knows it. The flexible 360 Blade moves in every direction to follow your contours, helping you reach tricky spots with fewer passes and more comfort*.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.
4.4
of 5
1717
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
21/08/2026
United Kingdom
Very good shaving experience, no cuts or bruises excellent experience
Pros
Easy to use and good experience and very good after shave look
Cons
Nothing so far except blades are a bit expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/23 Face
Date of Use 2026-08-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/23 Face
Date of Use 2026-08-17
Paul q
28/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quick and easy of use
Ease of use, quick and simple even when your in a rush
Pros
Quick and easy to use
Cons
Remember to charge and not ease to get new blades in ahops
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Arkitect
04/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Compact and well desinged
Very modern design. Very compact. Very precision tool which can give both a close shave and a trim.seems to hold charge well. Only came with one blade attachment, but does the job well. No issues at all.
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-16
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-16
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
vs. Original Blade
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.