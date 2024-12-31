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Ultinon Pro7000 SICar and truck signaling bulb

LUM11496AU70X2/20

Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-AMB [≈P21W] for your front and rear turn signals. Their intense amber color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly.

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Brighter, elegant signals

Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

  • LED-AMB [≈PY21W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12/24V, Intense Amber

  • Advanced automotive system

Signal your intent with brighter exterio

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide intense amber light with 15 LEDs for your turn indicator signals. They will help other drivers to see you better, which is vital for them to react sooner. The earlier you are seen, the safer your drive will be!

Instant safety information for other drivers

Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

Ergonomic design with 360° beam pattern

For your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop signals, the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its 360 angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

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Disclaimers

  1. Non-ECE compliant