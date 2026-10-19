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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory
Discontinued
Support
HR2403/06
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Want to make various types of noodle at home easily? Thanks to Philips noodle maker accessory kit, you can make your favorite types of noodle at home with minimum effort.
All (3)
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
What the perfect dough consistency looks like with the Philips Pasta Maker
Not enough/no pasta is coming out of my Philips pasta maker
The pasta from my Philips pasta maker breaks easily
My Philips pasta maker does not work/has stopped working
Contacting Philips
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