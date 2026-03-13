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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Pasta and noodle maker
Discontinued
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HR2375/13
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Local Recipe Booklet Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
Can I make multiple batches of fresh pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
What the perfect dough consistency looks like with the Philips Pasta Maker
My Philips Pasta Maker is leaking water
Not enough/no pasta is coming out of my Philips pasta maker
The front panel of my Philips Pasta Maker moves
The pasta from my Philips pasta maker breaks easily
My Philips pasta maker does not work/has stopped working
My Philips Pasta Maker shows an error code. What can I do?
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