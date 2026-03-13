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2 year warranty

All series

Avance Collection Pasta and noodle maker

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionPasta and noodle maker

HR2375/13

Avance Collection Pasta and noodle maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Local Recipe Booklet Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker

  • PDF file, 18.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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