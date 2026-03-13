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Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker

Discontinued

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Premium collectionPasta and noodle maker

HR2357/06

Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 7.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta and noodle have never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 1 pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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