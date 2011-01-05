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Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ6/31

4.3

| (4) Reviews

Keep a close shave

To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

2
1

05/01/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/40 shaving heads

09/10/2011

US

US

More then I wanted!

A little more then I wanted to spend, but it has really met all my expectation!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/52 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/52 Shaving heads

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good design and comfortable feel

The shaver heads were delivered promptly and were well packaged. They are easy to fit and operate satisfactorily and relatively quietly. I find the shaving experience to be comfortable and smooth and also quite efficient. The heads are also easy to clean as they can be washed under a warm water tap, which saves a lot of time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads

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