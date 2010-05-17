2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ5/31
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
.
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
ginabeansdad
17/05/2010
US
Longtime Norelco User
My parents gave me a Norelco in 1958, when I graduated from High School. It went with me when I went into the Army in 1961, in 1965 was with me when I married my wife. We gave each of our son's one at the time of their graduation also. I am now on my third one. I can't see ever using anything else.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5 Shaving heads
BassBaby
29/01/2012
United Kingdom
HQ5 rubbish
Website very unclear as to what to order. What I have received doesn't work even after figuring out the useless installation instructions. I am going back to wet shaving
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads