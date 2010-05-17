ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ5/31

3

| (2) Reviews

Keep a close shave

To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

Convex shaving head and cutter for a close and comfortable s

.

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

17/05/2010

US

US

Longtime Norelco User

My parents gave me a Norelco in 1958, when I graduated from High School. It went with me when I went into the Army in 1961, in 1965 was with me when I married my wife. We gave each of our son's one at the time of their graduation also. I am now on my third one. I can't see ever using anything else.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5 Shaving heads

29/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

HQ5 rubbish

Website very unclear as to what to order. What I have received doesn't work even after figuring out the useless installation instructions. I am going back to wet shaving

This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads

This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.