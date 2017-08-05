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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Induction cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Induction cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Induction cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Induction cooker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionInduction cooker

HD4937/72

2.7

| (26) Reviews

Adds life to your meals

Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking.

See all benefits

Effective heating and various cooking menus

Adds life to your meals

  • Sensor Touch

  • 2100 W

Extra safe automatic off function

The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

Easy-to-read digital display

Easy-to-read digital display

Easy-to-read digital display

Full glass panel is easy to clean

Full glass panel is easy to clean

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

26

Reviews

05/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Love it

I was about to buy a induction 4 hotplate but the cost was out of my budget, then I discovered this portable hotplate, so I bought 2 at a fraction of the cost of a 4 hotplate, I can use the 2 at the same time if I need to, it is very versatile I can use it on any bench in my kitchen, also can be used outdoors, the benefit for me was cost and it didn't need hard wiring, can be plugged in to a normal socket, and stored when not in use. Great product would recommend for home use and caravaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

22/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Total control.

Not the worlds best chef, so love the timer feature, not so easy to create burnt offerings. Being able to change the temperature instantly is also great. But really impressed with the pre-programmed settings that change the temperatures and controls the cooking for you. Probably the best feature is less heat in the kitchen and when things spill over they don't get burnt onto the cook top, so much easier to keep clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

30/01/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Features are good

Very pleased,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/72 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/72 Induction cooker

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