2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3820/20
Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Shoo Toby
09/07/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
Irons very well on half and full steam flow.
It is light and which is great. Sufficient amounts of steam. But tends to leak out water in between heating on full steam flow.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron
Lalla
21/09/2018
Australia
terrible iron breaks down quickly
One iron broke down after 6months .Got another iron as a replacement it’s barely two years old and is not heating up at all.Dont buy this iron a big rip off!
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron
Tani
04/11/2017
Australia
Great work
Our Phillips iron doesn't heat up anymore. When we plug it in, the Auto Shut off light keeps flashing. I moved it and it still wouldn't heat up. Looks like a common problem with these irons. Please can someone help????
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron