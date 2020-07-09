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  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
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Discontinued

Azur PerformerSteam iron

GC3820/20

3
| (3) Reviews

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing.
See all benefits

With our innovative steam and temperature control

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400W for quick iron heat up

2400W for quick iron heat up

With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
1

09/07/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Irons very well on half and full steam flow.

It is light and which is great. Sufficient amounts of steam. But tends to leak out water in between heating on full steam flow.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron

21/09/2018

Australia

Australia

terrible iron breaks down quickly

One iron broke down after 6months .Got another iron as a replacement it’s barely two years old and is not heating up at all.Dont buy this iron a big rip off!

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron

04/11/2017

Australia

Australia

Great work

Our Phillips iron doesn't heat up anymore. When we plug it in, the Auto Shut off light keeps flashing. I moved it and it still wouldn't heat up. Looks like a common problem with these irons. Please can someone help????

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3820/20 Steam iron

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