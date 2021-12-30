ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

Discontinued

Handheld garment steamer

GC300/20

4.6

| (30) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!

See all benefits

Ideal companion to your iron, no board required

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

  • 1000W, up to 20 g/min

  • Vertical Steaming

  • 60ml non detachable water tank

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

30

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

30/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hate ironing, love using this!

I hate ironing and my husband bought me this product- loved it from the first use! I’ve become an expert at drying clothes to produce the least ironing but certain items, especially shirts, you just have to- very impressed with how straightforward , lightweight, quick and easy it is to use and after a little practice the outcome is amazing. The only (tiny) gripe is having to refill the water tank often but we’ll worth it. I’d thoroughly recommend this steamer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer

28/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Took the Philips steamer on holiday with us and it was a God sent for my already ironed clothes, that got creased in the suit cases.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer

17/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Loved it!

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Loved this item. Soo easy to use. Lightweight and compact. Great to get creases out of clothes that have been sat in a drawer or hung in wardrobe. Would recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.