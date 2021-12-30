2 year warranty
Discontinued
Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!
1000W, up to 20 g/min
Vertical Steaming
60ml non detachable water tank
An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.
The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Awards
4.6
of 5
30
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MaryBrad
30/12/2021
United Kingdom
Hate ironing, love using this!
I hate ironing and my husband bought me this product- loved it from the first use! I’ve become an expert at drying clothes to produce the least ironing but certain items, especially shirts, you just have to- very impressed with how straightforward , lightweight, quick and easy it is to use and after a little practice the outcome is amazing. The only (tiny) gripe is having to refill the water tank often but we’ll worth it. I’d thoroughly recommend this steamer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer
Racheyroo09
28/11/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent product
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Took the Philips steamer on holiday with us and it was a God sent for my already ironed clothes, that got creased in the suit cases.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer
Cassmonroe
17/08/2018
United Kingdom
Loved it!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Loved this item. Soo easy to use. Lightweight and compact. Great to get creases out of clothes that have been sat in a drawer or hung in wardrobe. Would recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/26 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.