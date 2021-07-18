2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
2400 W
45 g/min continuous steam
180 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
Awards
4.2
of 5
143
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
DMph
18/07/2021
United Kingdom
Good features
Nice and easy to use lightweight we use demineralised water which works fine without a anti scale device but the dial could be clearer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Bex55
18/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good quality iron
Like the weight of this iron, not too light. Has a good length cord so I can reach to the tip of the ironing board. Heats up quickly, irons well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Suzy5148
09/10/2020
United Kingdom
Excellent iron
I bought this iron to replace a Philips Azur iron that "just stopped working". Really pleased with this one. Very light but not too light. Not sure why a previous reviewer complained about the length of the cord as it is plenty long enough. Glides across all fabrics and compared to my previous iron doesn't give me a steam bath at the same time. Just enough steam seems to come out which is brilliant. Would highly recommend this iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron