ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLife PlusSteam iron

GC2984/20

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day
The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest.
See all benefits

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 40g/min;140g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 W for quick heat up

2400 W for quick heat up

2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 140g

Steam boost up to 140g

Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best iron ever!

This is certainly the best steam iron I've ever owned. It's smooth as silk, works with tap water and all of a sudden ironing is a breeze. And...... it was less than half price!

This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron

This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron

12/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best iron ever!

This is certainly the best steam iron I've ever owned. It's smooth as silk, works with tap water and all of a sudden ironing is a breeze. And...... it was less than half price!

This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron

This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron

23/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Item

Good Item. Delivered Quickly. Packaged Well. Would Buy Again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.