2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.
2400 W
190 g steam boost
40 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.5
of 5
44
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Butterflies
01/08/2020
United Kingdom
FABULOUS............
It is very lightweight. Very good for people with arthritis etc. The cord is quite short which is good no cord hanging over the ironing board. Brilliant iron, it irons lovely, and heats up fast. I think this is the best iron i have ever had. Absolutely beautiful iron, cheap and well worth the money. You would think it cost 3 times the amount i paid. All in all, a superb buy. Thanks Philips for such a lovely iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron
Tiabella777
03/04/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent all round Philips Iron
Fantastic Iron, very light, easy to use, glides smoothly over any fabric with ceramic plate, water flow great, adjustable temperatures easy to use, beautiful blue colour. If it lasts as long as my last ceramic plate iron from Philips, I will be very happy. Easy wrap around cord & clip.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron
DH53
21/12/2018
United Kingdom
Great little iron
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Easy to use Not too heavy Doesn’t make your wrist/fore arm ache Makes light work of school uniform!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/39 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/39 Steam iron