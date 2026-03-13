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2 year warranty

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EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

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EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2148/39

EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips EasySpeed Steam iron

  • PDF file, 348.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2148/39

  • PDF file, 14.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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