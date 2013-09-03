2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1490/02
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
Awards
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Agashi
03/09/2013
Malaysia
It leaks
I am sorry but I bought this iron yesterday and tried to use it today. It leaks through one of the holes in the bottom. I thought initially that I have overfilled the tank, but I didn't. I have put not more than 150 ml of water and it leaks. :( It was bought in Poland in CF Bemowo.
This review was made for GC1490/02 Steam iron
This review was made for GC1490/02 Steam iron