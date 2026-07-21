Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
docking station for iPod/iPhone
Discontinued
Support
DCB242/79
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide
User manual
All (2)
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you