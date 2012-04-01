I researched many different types and brands of radio alarms before choosing the DCB242/05, and I haven't been disappointed with its performance. The whole feel of the product spells quality - it's a solid piece of kit with a very impressive sound. It does exactly what I wanted, from being able to dim the display, which not all other makes of this type of radio alarm clock can do, to having dual alarms, so that you can set different ones on weekdays or weekends. In my case, as I work every other weekend, I've set the first to wake me up with music, and the second to sound the buzzer (which cleverly increases in volume) 5 minutes later, in case I doze off again. The 'sleep' button is large, centrally positioned, and easy to find, just what one wants when half awake! I can't recommend it highly enough. Some of the other reviews have mentioned the small remote, but I haven't found this a problem. Thank you Philips!