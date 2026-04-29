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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Tower Fan 5000 Series Tower Fan
New
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CX5550/01
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Jobnumber: 35623
Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Experience refreshing airflow that cools the entire room, and create a soothing atmosphere by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils.
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