2 year warranty
New
CX5550/01
Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)
Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Experience refreshing airflow that cools the entire room, and create a soothing atmosphere by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils.
Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
Ultra-quiet operation
Low energy consumption
Remote control
This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.370 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.1 m/s.
Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 24 dB (2). Featuring an air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this fan is perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.
Choose from 3 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep) and 5 speed levels for personalized cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.
Reviews
(1) vs. predecessor CX5535
(2) Tested at lowest speed settings