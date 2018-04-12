2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT9295/32
Ultimate precision
Experience ultimate control with an exclusive laser guide, allowing you to create the exact look you want with total confidence.
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal dual-sided trimmer
60mins cordless use/1h charge
with laser guide
The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.
To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.
The dual-sided reversible trimmer gives you the versatility to create your unique look. On one side, the 1 17/64" (32mm) high-performance trimmer cuts very close while protecting your skin. On the other side, the 5/8" (15mm) precision trimmer creates a detailed look, even in those hard-to-reach areas like under the nose and around the mouth. The trimmer's small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for accurate fine lines and details.
3.7
of 5
18
Reviews
johny1
12/04/2018
New Zealand
a very precise beard trimmer
A very good device to trim beards accurately and with ease. you need to be very careful with it as I have found. Overall a very good appliance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
KiwiPete
16/06/2016
New Zealand
Verified buyer
EASY TO, USE
Great product easy to use and makes it easy to have a nice trim beard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
nnsha1
03/05/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy and simple product to use
Love this little investment and never used trimmer before, and now i can't leave the house without using it. Simply amazing & user friendly product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer