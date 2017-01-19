2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7085/32
Perfect Beard, less mess
This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed.
1mm precision settings
Multifunctional display
75mins cordless use/1h charge
Turbo power boost button
Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for getting an even trim in an easy and comfortable way.
Multifuntcional display shows easily the length setting
Travel lock option protects your product against unintentionally switching on when you are carrying it in your bag.
3.7
of 5
594
Reviews
bin007
19/01/2017
New Zealand
Verified buyer
BT7220
Excellent product. Very easy to clean and good suction. I recommend .Excellent battery capacity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Retro
27/09/2017
United Kingdom
Some improvements over my older version
Love the quietness and smooth feel of this compared to my older Philips trimmer. But for some reason they have made cleaning it more difficult. The hair collector isn't removable anymore. They do give you a couple of small cleaning tools, but I have found that using my cordless vac is much more effective at quickly clearing out those little hairs. Charging is also much much better, taking only an hour to charge, but giving a decent runtime. All in all very pleased, I just wish cleaning wasn't such a kerfuffle :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
720s
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
No more messy sink
Excellent beard trimmer, collects a significant amount of stray hair.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer