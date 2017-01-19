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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

BT7085/32

3.7

| (594) Reviews

Perfect Beard, less mess

This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed.

See all benefits

with new Vacuum System

Perfect Beard, less mess

  • 1mm precision settings

  • Multifunctional display

  • 75mins cordless use/1h charge

  • Turbo power boost button

Contour following comb for a precise and even trim

Contour following comb for a precise and even trim

Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for getting an even trim in an easy and comfortable way.

Multifunctional display

Multifunctional display

Multifuntcional display shows easily the length setting

Travel Lock

Travel lock option protects your product against unintentionally switching on when you are carrying it in your bag.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

594

Reviews

19/01/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

BT7220

Excellent product. Very easy to clean and good suction. I recommend .Excellent battery capacity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

27/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Some improvements over my older version

Love the quietness and smooth feel of this compared to my older Philips trimmer. But for some reason they have made cleaning it more difficult. The hair collector isn't removable anymore. They do give you a couple of small cleaning tools, but I have found that using my cordless vac is much more effective at quickly clearing out those little hairs. Charging is also much much better, taking only an hour to charge, but giving a decent runtime. All in all very pleased, I just wish cleaning wasn't such a kerfuffle :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

29/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No more messy sink

Excellent beard trimmer, collects a significant amount of stray hair.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

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