2 year warranty
New
Ironing reimagined
The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.
Multi-angle board,
Dual heating technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Ergonomic iron+ head
The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.
Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
4.2
of 5
40
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Carol Anne
02/01/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Best Ironing Product
Very compact and easy to move around and use. The steam iron is amazingly good and I have halved my ironing time. Great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
Mandz2
28/05/2025
Australia
All in one iron
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Overall I love the all in one steamer. Easy to pull out and easy to adjust the board from upright to flat. The height is great for me however my partner is 6’5” and would love it to be just a touch taller. Maybe just an inch or so. Heats up quickly, has great steam and temperature. I’ve found it much faster than my standard iron. I love that you can carry it around and it’s not permanently attached to the ironing board. The iron is also nice and lightweight. The only negative I would say is the length of the power cord. I typically iron in the kitchen and plug into the PowerPoint on our kitchen bench however the power cord would not reach meaning I need to find a PowerPoint lower to the ground or use an extension. Aside from this I’m really enjoying using the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series
Minela2
26/05/2025
Australia
Professional ironing solution at home
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was blown away with Philips All in One ironing solution. I often take my expensive or hard to iron dresses and workwear to the dry cleaners to be steam pressed, costing me a lot of money and time. The Philips All in One Steamer performed as good as the dry cleaners at the convenience of my home, my dresses looked like they’ve been professionally stream pressed in under 5mins. I’ve tested many different material types, including linen and silk and both come out looking brand new in minutes. The ironing solution was easy to assemble and set up, and compact enough for my small space. Coming from not owning a ironing board to now have a collapsing, height adjusting one is a dream come true. It’s powerful stream has two modes and the water in the water tank lasts a long time between ironing and streaming. Truly easy to use and a life saver regards to time and space.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series
tested by third party institute for E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
compared to our Philips steam irons
vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022