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2 year warranty

All series

  • Homelife, GC, AIO, AIS8540/60, AllinOne, Groot, Ironing solution, Gold, 8500 Series
  • Homelife, GC, AIO, AIS8540/60, AllinOne, Groot, Ironing solution, Gold, 8500 Series

New

All-in-One Ironing SolutionsAll-in-One 8500 Series

AIS8540/60

4.2

| (40) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Ironing reimagined

The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.

See all benefits

Greater versatility, performance and convenience**

Ironing reimagined

  • Multi-angle board,

  • Dual heating technology

  • OptimalTEMP technology

  • Ergonomic iron+ head

Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.

Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.

Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

40

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

02/01/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Best Ironing Product

Very compact and easy to move around and use. The steam iron is amazingly good and I have halved my ironing time. Great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

28/05/2025

Australia

Australia

All in one iron

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Overall I love the all in one steamer. Easy to pull out and easy to adjust the board from upright to flat. The height is great for me however my partner is 6’5” and would love it to be just a touch taller. Maybe just an inch or so. Heats up quickly, has great steam and temperature. I’ve found it much faster than my standard iron. I love that you can carry it around and it’s not permanently attached to the ironing board. The iron is also nice and lightweight. The only negative I would say is the length of the power cord. I typically iron in the kitchen and plug into the PowerPoint on our kitchen bench however the power cord would not reach meaning I need to find a PowerPoint lower to the ground or use an extension. Aside from this I’m really enjoying using the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series

26/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Professional ironing solution at home

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was blown away with Philips All in One ironing solution. I often take my expensive or hard to iron dresses and workwear to the dry cleaners to be steam pressed, costing me a lot of money and time. The Philips All in One Steamer performed as good as the dry cleaners at the convenience of my home, my dresses looked like they’ve been professionally stream pressed in under 5mins. I’ve tested many different material types, including linen and silk and both come out looking brand new in minutes. The ironing solution was easy to assemble and set up, and compact enough for my small space. Coming from not owning a ironing board to now have a collapsing, height adjusting one is a dream come true. It’s powerful stream has two modes and the water in the water tank lasts a long time between ironing and streaming. Truly easy to use and a life saver regards to time and space.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8530/20 All-in-One 8500 Series

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

  2. compared to our Philips steam irons

  3. vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022