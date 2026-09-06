2 year warranty
New
One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.
The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.
Integrated multi-angle board
OptimalTEMP technology
Foot-operated buttons
2 steam settings, up to 45 g/min steam
Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results. Smoothen even the most stubborn creases with 150 g/min steam boost.
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
4.5
of 5
59
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Afsar
06/09/2026
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Very handy and easy to use . I love this product because of very Light weight
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
Jumie p
30/08/2026
United Kingdom
Great steamer
Easy to use. No burning. Removes creases easily. Easy to assemble
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
wordsaremissing_3152
09/01/2025
United Kingdom
A really handy piece of tech!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I am really impressed with how easy it was to set up the board and start using it. It is a really handy piece of technology that makes ironing and steaming clothes really easy. The product performs well and looks really durable!
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
compared to our Philips steam irons
vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
All-in-one steam rates in MAX mode compared to Philips steam irons in MAX mode