[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips All-in-One Ironing Solution comes with everything you need, an ironing board, a steam generator, and an iron. The build quality is sturdy, and the colour looks beautiful. It was packed securely, and putting it together was easy, thanks to the clear instructions. I like that the ironing board can be tilted to different angles, making it easier to steam or iron clothes. There is also a retractable hook that lets you hang clothes while steaming, which is really convenient. The foot-operated on/off button on the base is a nice touch, especially if you’re sitting or standing while using it. The iron itself is small but easy to hold, and the pointed tip is great for getting into all the tricky areas of clothes. It works really well and remove creases quickly. The large 1.1-liter water tank means you can iron a lot of clothes without refilling. The system also has smart calc clean technology, making it easy to maintain. Since I live in a small house, this is perfect for me because I don’t need a separate ironing board. I do think the board could be bigger, but its size is what makes it so compact.