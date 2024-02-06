2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADD4902MT/79
Available in
Sparkle up your life!
Treat yourself to refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your home style. CO2 cylinder not included.
Adjustable carbonation level
3 steps to carbonate
BPA free PET bottle
No electricity required
Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue-tingling bubbles!
A healthier and fresher option to replace sugary canned carbonated drinks with homemade sparkling water.
3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!
3.4
of 5
26
Reviews
Thanos9781
06/02/2024
United Kingdom
Great product looks great and works as intended.
Works as intended great product. Looks great. Cartridges expensive for what it is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero ADD4902BK Soda maker
Date of Use 2023-10-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero ADD4902BK Soda maker
Date of Use 2023-10-05
AJYS
11/12/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
The Go Zero looks good and works well. Sparkling water tastes great. What is needed now is an easy to use gas replacement program at affordable prices.
Pros
Stylish and easy to use.
Cons
Needs cylinder return program.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero ADD4902WH Soda maker
Date of Use 2021-11-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero ADD4902WH Soda maker
Date of Use 2021-11-11
Plfrenchie
03/08/2021
Australia
Minimalist soda maker
Excellent customer service, original model was faulty, replaced quickly without question, easy to use, brilliant price and slim line design for people with small kitchens
Pros
Efficient, slim line
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero ADD4902MT Soda maker upgrade pack
Date of Use 2021-04-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero ADD4902MT Soda maker upgrade pack
Date of Use 2021-04-03
Compared to 500ml bottled carbonated drinks.