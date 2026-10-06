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What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?

Depending on your model of Power Flosser, your unit will come with one or more of these nozzles:

Nozzle ID

F1

F2

F3

Nozzle Name

Standard

Comfort

Quad Stream

Benefit

Provides a single stream of water to remove debris and plaque.

Soft rubber nozzle for comfort and ease of positioning for those with sensitive gums

Soft rubber nozzle that directs water into a cross-shaped stream that gently removes plaque for an effortlessly thorough clean.


 

What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3806/33, HX3806/31, HX3911/42. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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