How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?

Nose trimmers are built with a protective guard, such as the models with a cutting element on each side, ensuring that the blades will not be in direct contact with the skin. The protection guard leaves short stubs of hair. It gives you a clean look without the risk of cuts, ingrown hairs or hair pulling.



Insert the trimmer into your nose. Rotate the trimming head to catch the hairs growing in different directions. Do not insert the trimming head too far into your nostrils. For heads with a rotary tip, insert it about 5 mm. For trimming heads with a linear tip, insert it approximately 12 mm. While rotating, you may hold the flat side of the trimmer against the skin to reduce any tickling effect.



Always attach the eyebrow comb to the trimming head when trimming your eyebrows. The comb allows you to cut the hair to the desired hair length.