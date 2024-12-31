2 year warranty
TAZ5000/79
All-in-one CD/FM radio player
Classic or modern? This boombox-style multi-source CD player is both. You can play physical CDs in any format, and it offers clear FM radio, Bluetooth streaming, and more. There’s a socket for headphones and a handy companion app too.
Multi-source CD player
CD, FM radio
Bluetooth 5.4, Audio in, USB
3.5 mm headphone socket
Whether you’re discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time, or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC outlet or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.
Embrace the music source that’s been around longer than CDs! The FM digital tuner delivers clear reception: you can set up to 30 presets and program your three favorite stations for instant access, via the CD player or the virtual remote control in the Philips companion app.
Auracast is supported, so you’ll be able to play music on this CD soundmachine from multiple Auracast-compatible transmitting devices (including smartphones) around the house. The LC3 codec is supported for noticeably better sound when streaming.
Reviews
This product has battery compartment, but batteries are not included. Please purchase separately.