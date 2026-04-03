ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX2208/00

1

| (1) Review

Get the party started

This Bluetooth party speaker kicks your party into gear. With a party light and karaoke function, you can also connect two speakers wirelessly for amazing stereo sound. Up to 7 hours of play time also lets you move the celebrations outside.

See all benefits

Get the party started

  • Party light

  • True Wireless dual connect

  • Karaoke input with echo effect

  • Built-in rechargeable battery

Different light modes let you choose your party atmosphere

Different light modes let you choose your party atmosphere

Every party needs a lightshow. Built in behind the speaker's grille sits a fan of lights that will pulse, flash and glow along with your music. Select from different light modes to suit your party atmosphere.

Karaoke mic input. Knobs to control volume and echo effect

Karaoke mic input. Knobs to control volume and echo effect

Be your party's music! The speaker features a 6.3 mm port so you can plug in a microphone and let the karaoke loose. Use the knobs to set your microphone volume and choose how much echo you think your singing needs.

TWS. Pair two speakers wirelessly for great stereo sound

TWS. Pair two speakers wirelessly for great stereo sound

This brilliant Bluetooth party speaker is the perfect way to get your party going. True Wireless technology lets you connect two TAX2208 speakers together for awesome stereo sound.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

03/04/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Low

Usb doesn't work. Purchased 5hrs ago Very disappointing

This review was made for TAX2208 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2026-03-03

This review was made for TAX2208 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2026-03-03

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. The USB audio playback function is only applicable to devices manufactured in production batches after May 2025. For devices purchased prior to May 2025, it is strongly advised NOT to upgrade the software. The user bears sole responsibility for any consequences resulting from such upgrades.