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    Original radio

    TAVS700/98

    Iconic vibes

    Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.

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    Original radio

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    Iconic vibes

    • Bluetooth®
    • 20 W Output Power

    Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

    This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

    Large, clear digital clock display. Dimmable

    The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.

    DAB+ and FM digital radio with presets

    This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.

    Clear, detailed sound. 2x3" full-range speakers

    Two 3" full-range speakers deliver clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow.

    Twin dual-layered control knobs

    A short press of the power button gets this radio ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m: perfect if your device is in another room. Two retro-styled knobs with dual layers offer control of volume, source, DAB+/FM stations, and more.

    Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

    Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

    Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

    Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

    Up to 10 m wireless range

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      20W
      Volume Control
      rotary
      Sound system
      stereo

    • Loudspeakers

      Built-in speakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
      USB charging
      • Yes
      • 5V, 2A

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner Display
      PLL
      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Tuner bands
      DAB (Band III)
      No. of preset stations
      20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
      DAB
      • info display
      • menu
      • smart scan
      FM frequency range
      87.5 - 108  MHz
      DAB frequency range
      174.9 - 239.2  MHz

    • Convenience

      Clock
      sleep timer
      Clock/Version
      Digital

    • Compatibility

      other Bluetooth-enabled device
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick install guide
      • AC power cord (VDE & UK)

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      33.5 x 14.6 x 18.3 cm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      2.75  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      40.8 x 18.6 x 23.4 cm
      Product weight
      2.55  kg

    • Clock

      Time format
      • 12H
      • 24H

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick install guide
    • AC power cord (VDE & UK)
    Badge-D2C

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