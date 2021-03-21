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Discontinued

Original radio

TAVS700/10

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Iconic vibes

Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.

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Iconic vibes

  • Bluetooth®

  • 20 W Output Power

Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

Large, clear digital clock display. Dimmable

The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.

DAB+ and FM digital radio with presets

This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

3
1

21/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Has great features

Its Retro look Radio and have great Bass Sound easy to preset station.

Pros

Good sound

Cons

Nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2021-02-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2021-02-20

02/12/2025

New Zealand

New Zealand

Excellent using pdf manual

2 years as house radio going well Good sound and easy to operate but needed to download off Phillips web site to get easy to read and follow instructions

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2024-12-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2024-12-01

25/12/2022

New Zealand

New Zealand

Glorified Radio

Bought thinking it would be a good double for a radio/bedside clock. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing and having good sound quality, it became apparent that was about all that was good. For a profuct of THIS price, it has next to no functionality. I thought I'd at least be able to see the time while listening to a station (which every, if not all other products of this type seem to be able to do), and while possible through switching the dispaly INFO, i came to realise unfortunately most radio stations do not have time stored in their RDS. And even when I found one that did, switching between sources or stations reset the display preference. I do not want to have to turn the music off just to see the time; which come the following morning after setting it up, was 40 minutes slow. I mean come on, most $40 radio/clocks have twice as much functionality as this does. On top of this there is no ability to turn the display off, which come night time, becomes a problem. Don't get me wrong I love the concept behind this, but it's 2022, at least consider what the user is going to do with your product. It is terrible user design the whole way through. If you want a retro looking bluetooth speaker (non-portable by the way) then that's about all you'd be able to get out of this.

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2022-11-25

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2022-11-25

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