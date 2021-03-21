2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAVS700/10
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.
Bluetooth®
20 W Output Power
This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.
The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.
This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
MANNZS
21/03/2021
United Kingdom
Has great features
Its Retro look Radio and have great Bass Sound easy to preset station.
Pros
Good sound
Cons
Nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2021-02-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2021-02-20
Samspies
02/12/2025
New Zealand
Excellent using pdf manual
2 years as house radio going well Good sound and easy to operate but needed to download off Phillips web site to get easy to read and follow instructions
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2024-12-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2024-12-01
Figurative8
25/12/2022
New Zealand
Glorified Radio
Bought thinking it would be a good double for a radio/bedside clock. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing and having good sound quality, it became apparent that was about all that was good. For a profuct of THIS price, it has next to no functionality. I thought I'd at least be able to see the time while listening to a station (which every, if not all other products of this type seem to be able to do), and while possible through switching the dispaly INFO, i came to realise unfortunately most radio stations do not have time stored in their RDS. And even when I found one that did, switching between sources or stations reset the display preference. I do not want to have to turn the music off just to see the time; which come the following morning after setting it up, was 40 minutes slow. I mean come on, most $40 radio/clocks have twice as much functionality as this does. On top of this there is no ability to turn the display off, which come night time, becomes a problem. Don't get me wrong I love the concept behind this, but it's 2022, at least consider what the user is going to do with your product. It is terrible user design the whole way through. If you want a retro looking bluetooth speaker (non-portable by the way) then that's about all you'd be able to get out of this.
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2022-11-25
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2022-11-25