ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAVS300/00

Modern retro

Play it your way. This Bluetooth speaker gives you portable sound in a retro package. You get 10 hours play time, clear sound, and aux-in to connect to any source. Authentic 1950s detailing in wood and brass adds timeless magic to the mix.

See all benefits

Modern retro

  • Bluetooth®

  • 4 W Output Power

  • 10 hours play time

Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

This retro-style Bluetooth speaker looks like it's straight out of the 1950s. The vintage wooden cabinet. The brass-toned volume control knob aand speaker grille. Details from back when jazz had the edge and rock and roll was just beginning.

10 hours play time

The battery gives you 10 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 4 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable. A simple press of the Bluetooth button gets this speaker ready to pair with your Bluetooth device.

Clear, detailed sound. 1.75" full-range driver

From classical to electronica. Just because this speaker looks jazz doesn't mean it's only good for playing jazz. Whatever you're listening to, the 1.75" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound. A passive radiator boosts the bass, giving you a pleasing punch on the low-end tones.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.