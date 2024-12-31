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New

RetroPortable Radio

TAV2000FB/00

The Janet

Poetry for the eyes and ears! This portable home radio is designed to delight with its bold looks and rich, warm sound. Enjoy crystal-clear FM radio and easily stream playlists: there’s a headphone jack for private listening too.

See all benefits

The Janet

  • Classic design, modern sound

  • FM digital tuning

  • Bluetooth® 5.4

  • User-replaceable battery

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It’s the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.

FM digital tuner with up to 20 presets

FM digital tuner with up to 20 presets

Music, news, drama, or sport? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic antenna. Digital tuning makes stations super-easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and allocate your two favourites to the quick-access buttons marked 1 and 2 on the front of the radio.

Bluetooth® 5.4 for a stable, longer-range connection

Bluetooth® 5.4 for a stable, longer-range connection

This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists, and more from your smart device to the radio. You’ll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in the other room.

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.