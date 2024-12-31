2 year warranty
TAR4500/79
Wake ready to go
Wake up gently, go to sleep more easily! With a big clear clock, gently rising dual alarms, a handy USB-C port, and one-touch daylight saving time adjustment, this FM clock radio will keep anyone in the family on track all year round.
Large, clear display
Dual alarm system
FM digital tuning
Handy USB-C port
The easy-to-read display boasts big clock digits so you can clearly see what time it is, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room or dim the display at night. To adjust the time for daylight saving, simply press the dedicated DST button on top of the clock.
A handy USB-C port lets you use the clock radio’s power supply to charge your phone at night. If you have a lamp plugged into one bedside power point, and your clock radio plugged into another, you won’t need to hunt for extra sockets!
You can set two alarms—perfect if you’re likely to snooze through the first alarm, and great for siblings or partners who share a room but have different wake times. Both alarms can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio, and the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!
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