ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Wake ready to go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go
  • Wake ready to go

Clock Radio

TAR4500/79

Wake ready to go

Wake up gently, go to sleep more easily! With a big clear clock, gently rising dual alarms, a handy USB-C port, and one-touch daylight saving time adjustment, this FM clock radio will keep anyone in the family on track all year round.

See all benefits

Wake ready to go

  • Large, clear display

  • Dual alarm system

  • FM digital tuning

  • Handy USB-C port

Large, clear display with big clock digits

Large, clear display with big clock digits

The easy-to-read display boasts big clock digits so you can clearly see what time it is, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room or dim the display at night. To adjust the time for daylight saving, simply press the dedicated DST button on top of the clock.

USB-C port to charge your phone

USB-C port to charge your phone

A handy USB-C port lets you use the clock radio’s power supply to charge your phone at night. If you have a lamp plugged into one bedside power point, and your clock radio plugged into another, you won’t need to hunt for extra sockets!

Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

You can set two alarms—perfect if you’re likely to snooze through the first alarm, and great for siblings or partners who share a room but have different wake times. Both alarms can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio, and the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.