2 year warranty
TAR3306/79
Always clear. Always on time.
Wake to a favourite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time.
Large, clear display
FM digital tuning
Dual alarm
Tell the time at a glance with this FM clock radio. The large digits make the display easy to see from any angle, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls let you set the alarm, adjust the volume and tune the radio.
The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, either of which can use an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm, or if your partner needs to wake up before you.
Drift into a restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.
3.1
of 5
16
Reviews
Cut face 80
26/07/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Compact, convenient, clear face and great sound
I really like this clock radio. Easy to install and get to use.
Pros
Size, sound output, great clear clock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2024-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2024-03-25
Midnight68!
26/05/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Phillips Clock
The Phillips Alarm ⏰️ clock is exceptional. The settings are easy to use One of the best features is the size of the digits, large & clear. My husband & I are thrilled with all of the Phillips products
Pros
Ease of use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2024-04-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2024-04-25
Chalkycliffs
08/09/2021
Singapore
Much inproved over my current AJ3116 clock radio.
My current AJ3116 clock radio has poor sound, with horrible buttons that squeak and creak when pressed. The new TAR3306 has clear sound, the buttons are firm and not squishy when pressed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio