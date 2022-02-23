2 year warranty
TAR3205/79
Wake up ready to go
Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze, and you can set the alarm to wake you with a gently increasing radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
The FM tuner delivers clear reception, and you can set up to 10 presets for your favourite stations. The display shows the time clearly.
Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.
The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function uses a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.
2.8
of 5
9
Reviews
DonaldO63
23/02/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Compact unit with bright display numerals
My previous Philips clock radio lasted well over 10 years, so I had no hesitation in buying another one. Clock radio has a decent sound for such a small device. Alarms are easy to program in. The clock display is clear at night without being dazzling. Uses 2 AAA batteries for back-up, which are cheaper and easily available.
Pros
Absolutely silent in operation; no buzzing or humming from the power supply.
Cons
I found programming the radio presets a bit confusing at first; the pictorial "instructions" aren't really very helpful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2021-01-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2021-01-23
TPMB
28/12/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Good product
Chose this product for the clear figures on the time & not disappointed. Only criticism is that the time is only in 24 hour format which is not so good when one wakes with blurred vision.
Pros
Clear numerals
Cons
Only 24 hour format
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-11-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-11-27
Ja JA
20/11/2021
Malaysia
Verified buyer
So! So!
The Light to bright should have switch to control the light we want. Digit number to small.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-10-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-10-20