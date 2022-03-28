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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB7305/98

3.6

| (9) Reviews

Power to your movies. Or your music.

Be in the heart of the action. This powerful 300 W soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio gives you full, rich sound and crisp dialogue. From blockbuster action to must-see shows, you’ll hear more. Love more.

See all benefits

Power to your movies. Or your music.

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • HDMI ARC

  • Dolby Audio

  • 300W

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass. While two midrange drivers and two tweeters combine to deliver beautifully balanced sound with crisp dialogue.

300 W output. Powerful sound

The roar of explosions. Iconic soundtracks. With 300 W of pure power, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer will make music and effects sound much bigger. You'll hear more detail in quieter moments and action scenes will blow you away.

Dolby Audio. Be in the heart of the action

Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital Plus format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

9

Reviews

3
2

28/03/2022

New Zealand

New Zealand

Booming sound

Really enhances our new TV. Clear sound and a bib booming subwoofer. Easy to attach and easy to setup. Wireless subwoofer connectivity makes this very flexible.

Pros

Big cinema sound

Cons

Sound bar is a little tall

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2022-02-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2022-02-27

21/04/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Great smooth design and sounds very good,love it !

I've had some few older models,tried other brands but still comes back to PHILIPS, never let me down.

Pros

Value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2021-03-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2021-03-21

18/05/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Dynamic and powerful

Speaker looks sleek and low profile. It has many modes of music playback (HDMI ARC, optical, 3.5mm AUX), which makes it compatible with both TV and desktop usage. Playback device can be easily cycled through a remote and control are fairly straightforward and easy to understand. Set up was easy and wireless connection between sound bar and subwoofer was automatic. Many plugs were also included (3 pin, 2 pin, etc.) to suit your needs. Sound quality is great, with powerful highs and lows coming through with little distortion.

Pros

Sound quality

Cons

Switching between audio playback devices were not intuitive on the soundbar itself without referring to manual.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2021-04-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2021-04-18

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