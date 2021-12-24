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  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
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  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB5105/98

2.8

| (6) Reviews

Clearer TV sound

Welcome to simply better TV sound. Whatever you love to watch, this soundbar will make it louder and clearer--and you can control the volume using your TV remote. Pick from three preset modes to make voices, music, and movies more distinct.

See all benefits

Clearer TV sound

  • 2.0 channel

  • Bluetooth®

  • HDMI ARC

Simply better TV sound

The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. Clear speech in the news. Two channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. Simply select one of three preset sound profiles to get the best sound for what you're watching.

HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote

The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

Connect your favorite sources for bigger sound

Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

6

Reviews

3

24/12/2021

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Good basic stereo soundbar

Basic 2 speaker stereo. Nothing special but excellent value to replace my failing TV speakers.

Pros

value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2020-11-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2020-11-24

15/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value.

Fine sound from TV or bluetooth. Simple set up and operation.ARC facility handy as only need tv remote to operate the soundbar.

Pros

Fine sound for the price.

Cons

No visual display for sound bar settings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0

Date of Use 2024-02-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0

Date of Use 2024-02-15

12/02/2022

Australia

Australia

Much improved sound compared to tv speakers

Once you change your tv sound digital settings to PMC this Soundbar comes alive. Great for tv movies

Pros

Well designed and one cable to connect to tv and sound adjustable on tv remote

Cons

Nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2022-01-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2022-01-12

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