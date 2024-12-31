2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWW1001/00
Universal Electronics Organizer Bag
Electronic Accessoriesn Organized Bag to protect your electronic equipment. Design to keep your electronics safe and dry with waterproof standard IPX4 material. Bag with four inner compartment to keep your stuff neat and organized.
Universal
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
Inside the case you'll find pockets perfect for storing your mobile device, cables, batteries, memory cards – anything you need to stay protected and close at hand.
Splashproof material guards your media against moisture and water contact.
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