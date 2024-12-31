2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6025B/59
USB-C socket Hub expand to 5 Ports Mini HUB.
USB-C expands to HDMI, 3 USB-A and USB-C port with PD.
HDMI
Type C PD
USB port
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.
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